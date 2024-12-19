New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The government on Thursday said dairy federations should work on circular economy besides focusing on enhancing milk procurement and increasing the price paid to farmers.

In a review meeting with industry stakeholders on Wednesday, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Secretary Alka Upadhyaya said circular economy will help reduce carbon footprint of the dairy sector and help enhance income of farmers.

She advised federations to pro-actively involve in getting the benefits of circular economy in consultation with National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), according to an official statement.

She said the overall milk situation in the country is stable, while there is also adequate stock of skimmed milk power, whole milk powder, white butter and ghee in the country.

"At the same time, there has been an improvement in milk procurement and milk procurement prices over the year," she said.

The year-on-year wholesale and retail inflation for milk recorded at 2.09 and 2.85, respectively, for November 2024.

The secretary asked all milk federations to take up active participation in central schemes Midday Meal and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) programmes.

NDDB shared insights on interventions taken in circular economy, especially about bio-gas generation.

The milk federations were also directed to speed up formation of cooperative societies to enhance milk procurement and bring more milk in the organised to improve the social and economic status of milk producers in India.

