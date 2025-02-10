New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The government on Monday imposed export ban on raw human hair if the prices are below USD 65 per kg, according to a notification.

In January 2022, the government imposed restrictions on these exports.

"The export policy of raw human hair is amended from restricted to prohibited. However, export shall be free if FOB (Free on Board) value is USD 65 or above per kilogram," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

The decision was taken on the back of reports of smuggling of raw human hair to countries like Myanmar and China, which is hurting local industries and exports.

In India, West Bengal is the major hub for the industry besides Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. Major competitors of India are China, Cambodia, Vietnam and Myanmar.

Raw human hair are mainly collected from households and temples of these states to primarily cater to the beauty market globally.

Two types of hair are collected in India - remy and non-remy hair. Remy hair, the best grade, is collected from temples where pilgrims donate their hair as part of a religious vow. This quality is mainly used to make hairpieces and wigs. Non-remy hair is household waste collected by small groups of people in villages and cities. They segregate that and sell it to dealers.

During April-November this fiscal, exports stood at USD 123.96 million, while the same stood at USD 124 million in 2023-24. It is mainly exported to Myanmar.

