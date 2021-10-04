New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) The government on Monday announced imposing export curbs on syringes with immediate effect, a move aimed at discouraging outbound shipments of the product in view of the present Covid-19 pandemic situation.

The directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) in a notification said it has moved syringes export in the restricted category, under which an exporter has to seek a licence or government permission for the shipments.

"The export of syringes with or without needles...has been put under the restricted category with immediate effect," it said.

In 2020-21, the export of syringes stood at USD 45.68 million. It was USD 17.37 million during April-July this fiscal.

The procedure for submission and approval of application for export of syringes will be notified separately, the DGFT said.

In a separate public notice, the DGFT said the quantity of 5,841 tonnes of sugar (raw and/or white sugar) to be exported to the European Union (EU) under TRQ scheme from October 1, to September 30, 2022 has been notified.

TRQ (Tariff-Rate Quota) is for a volume of exports that enter the UK at relatively low tariffs. After the quota is reached, a higher tariff applies to the exports.

