New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) The government on Tuesday said it has proposed to make airbag mandatory for the passenger in the front seat of a vehicle.

The step aims at improving passenger safety in case of accidents.

The road transport ministry has issued a draft notification in this regard.

"In a significant measure to boost passenger safety, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways proposes to make it mandatory that an airbag be provided for the passenger seated on the front seat of a vehicle, next to the driver," the ministry said in a statement.

The proposed timelines for the implementation of the move is April 1, 2021, for new models and June 1, 2021, for existing models.

A draft notification to this effect has been published on the ministry's website, the statement said.

"Comments/ suggestions are solicited from all stakeholders at the following email address: comments-morth@gov.inwithin 30 days from the date of notification," the statement said.

