New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said that her government is redeveloping seven incomplete ICU hospital projects, whose foundations were laid during the COVID-19 pandemic, into super speciality hospitals.

Speaking at the inauguration of Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital in the Model Town area, she said that her government is redeveloping the seven incomplete hospital infrastructures as Super Specialty ICU centres, each focused on specific treatments, such as cancer, transplants or high-risk deliveries.

These will also help address the severe shortage of ICU beds in the capital, she added.

"It is our dream that no citizen is denied medical treatment neither due to financial constraints nor due to lack of infrastructure," she said.

The chief minister emphasised that the Delhi Government is not just expanding the reach of healthcare but is also making the system more accessible, transparent and people-centric and highlighted that the Yatharth hospital will also provide services under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

"Our government is encouraging collaboration between public and private sectors to develop Delhi as a model healthcare system. Our aim is not only to provide world-class treatment to Delhi citizens but also to establish the capital as a medical destination where people from India and abroad can come,” she asserted.

Talking about the legacy challenges faced by Delhi's healthcare sector, she opined that poor planning and corruption during the past government's tenure have left the system with many deficiencies.

"Across 38 government hospitals, there were only six MRI machines and 12 CT scan machines, which is alarming for a city of this scale," she pointed out and assured that the government is now working to modernise and upgrade the healthcare infrastructure.

