New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Ministry of Mines has suspended Radhashyam Mahapatro, Director (HR) of NALCO with immediate effect on disciplinary grounds.

In an exchange filing, National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) on Thursday said it has been informed by the ministry that Mahapatro has been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

Also Read | Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Witnessing Average Footfall of 1 to 1.5 Lakh Pilgrims Daily, Says Temple Trust.

The ministry has assigned the additional charge of Director (HR) to Jagdish Arora, Director (Projects & Technical) with effect from March 14, for the suspension period or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the filing said.

Bhubaneswar-based NALCO is one of the largest integrated bauxite-alumina-aluminium companies in the country.

Also Read | Who Is Nayab Saini? All You Need To Know About BJP Leader Set To Be New Haryana CM.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)