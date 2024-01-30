New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The government on Tuesday transferred executive directors (EDs) of two public sector banks -- Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Indian Overseas Bank (IOB).

In a surprise move, the government shifted the incumbent BoB ED Joydeep Dutta Roy to Chennai-based IOB at the same position.

This will be effective from his taking over the charge for the remainder of his term --up to October 20, 2024, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, a government order said.

Meanwhile, IOB ED Sanjay Vinayak Mudaliar was shifted to BoB for the remainder of his term up to December 31, 2025.

