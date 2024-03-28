New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The government on Thursday updated the list of banks authorised to import gold and silver during 2024-25.

As per the list, 11 banks, including HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, have been authorised by the Reserve Bank of India to import gold and silver for 2024-25 with effect from April 1.

Also Read | Good Friday 2024 FAQs: Is Stock Market Open or Closed on Good Friday? Is There a Bank Holiday on Good Friday? Here’s All You Need To Know.

The authorisation will be valid up to March 31 next year.

"List of banks authorised to import gold/silver...has been updated," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a public notice.

Also Read | Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse in Baltimore: Things to Know About Key Bridge aka Beltway Bridge in the US That Collapsed Into River After Being Struck by Cargo Ship.

Three banks -- Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, and Union Bank of India -- have authorised by the RBI to import only gold for 2024-25 with effect from April 1 this year.

Gold imports rose 38.76 per cent to USD 44 billion during April-February this fiscal.

However, silver imports dipped 11.53 per cent to USD 4.62 billion during the period.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)