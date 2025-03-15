Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday handed over keys of new homes to 91 slum dwellers displaced by a road project in Borivali West in North Mumbai.

Speaking at the event, the Commerce and Industry Minister said, "Eligible slum dwellers should get homes in the same locality. Officials must work with integrity to expedite the slum rehabilitation process. No outsider should enter this area illegally, and no local resident should be unfairly displaced. Authorities must ensure this".

Also Read | What Is Smishing Scam? Know How You Can Protect Yourself and Take Safety Measures To Avoid SMS Phishing.

He directed civic authorities to ensure that public places and green areas are not illegally occupied.

Civic authorities will be held accountable for any misconduct in this matter, Goyal, who is Lok Sabha member from North Mumbai, said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 15, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Of the 224 eligible people affected by the project, 133 have already been allotted new homes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)