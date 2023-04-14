Jaipur, Apr 14 (PTI) The 12th edition of Great Indian Travel Bazaar (GITB), a business networking platform for inbound tourism, will be held in Jaipur from April 23 to 25.

The event is being held after a gap of three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

GITB is being organised by the Rajasthan government's tourism department, the Ministry of Tourism, the central government and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci).

Rajasthan Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh said that despite facing a major setback owing to the Covid-19, the state government has taken crucial steps to promote tourism and hospitality, paving the way for the sector's growth in the state.

He said the state government has extended the industry status benefits to the tourism and hospitality sector and allotted Rs 1,500 crore for tourism development funds for its marketing and infrastructure.

"These initiatives have attracted investors and revitalised the tourism industry, cementing the state's position as a leader in the sector," he said.

The international mart will witness as many as 290 Indian exhibitors setting up 300 booths at this colossal bazaar. There will be 11,000 pre-scheduled, structured B2B meetings in two days.

"The event will have a plethora of new tourism opportunities and attractions for the tour operators coming from different countries," a release said.

The state government's steps to promote the tourism and hospitality sector will also be highlighted in the event, which includes various Rural Tourism Policy, Rajasthan Film Tourism Promotion Policy and Rajasthan Ecotourism Policy, among others.

