Chennai, Aug 4 (PTI) Greaves Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd, owners of Ampere, the electric two-wheeler brand, on Friday said it has entered into a collaboration with ReadyAssist, to offer after-sales and service to its fleet customers.

Sundaravijayam Automobile Services Pvt Ltd (ReadyAssist) is a leading provider of roadside assistance services in offering customer-centric solutions.

Also Read | Sahara Depositors Money Refund: Amit Shah Releases Rs 10,000 Each to 112 Small Investors Stuck in Cooperative Societies of Sahara Group.

As per the agreement, ReadyAssist would ensure smooth operations, minimal downtime and maximum business efficiency to the Ampere's fleet customers.

Commenting on the partnership, Greaves Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd, CEO and executive director, Sanjay Behl said, "We are confident that our collaboration with ReadyAssist for enhanced service assistance will further boost our vision to make EVs the preferred mode of commute."

Also Read | Elephants Electrocuted in Assam: Mother Elephant and Two Calves Electrocuted to Death While Trying to Bring Down Betel Nut Tree at Tea Estate (Watch Video).

"We look forward to this exciting collaboration," he said.

ReadyAssist will be equipping Ampere with round-the-clock services supported by its proprietary technology platform under this agreement.

"Utilising our in-depth industry knowledge and expertise, we are glad to be a part of Ampere's mission of bringing EVs into Indian households and are ecstatic to contribute further," ReadyAssist founder and CEO, Vimal Singh SV said.

The collaboration represents a significant step in revolutionising the country's support infrastructure for electric vehicles, the company said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)