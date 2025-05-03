Kota (Rajasthan) May 3 (PTI) A 25-year-old groom was attacked by some youths with a knife during his wedding process in a village here, police said Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday night in Khatikheda village.

Also Read | Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: BOB Invites Applications for 500 Office Assistant Posts at bankofbaroda.in, Check Eligibility Criteria and Other Details.

Laxmi Narayan was on the mare and was going to the bride's home along with 'baratis' when Vishnu Bairwa along with his accomplices came from behind and attacked him with a knife, SHO at Deolimanji police station Suresh Kumar Meena said.

Narayan's brother, Naveen told the media that his brother collapsed from the mare and fell on the ground. He was rushed to a hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Also Read | Union Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Application Open for 500 Specialist Officer Posts, Know How To Apply at unionbankofindia.co.in by May 20.

He suffered critical injuries on his back, the SHO said.

Some members of the groom's family were injured in the subsequent melee, police said.

Based on the family's complaint, a case was registered under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 126 (wrongful restraint) and 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Bairwa and his unidentified accomplices, the SHO said.

Both the accused and the victim are of the same community. The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)