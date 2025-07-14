Gurugram, Jul 14 (PTI) A toddler drowned in an open drain allegedly left unsecured by a contractor in Haryana's Nuh district, police said on Monday.

An FIR has been registered against an unidentified contractor after the child's maternal uncle accused them of negligence and ignoring repeated requests to secure the area in Rupaheri village.

The toddler, two-and-a-half-year-old Arsh, was a native of Falsa village in Rajasthan's Khairthal district. He was living with his maternal uncle, Junaid, in Rupaheri village, they said.

According to the complaint filed by Junaid, the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) had dug a drain around two months ago, which was nearly 10 to 12 feet deep.

Despite several requests by villagers to install fencing or a barrier around the site, no preventive measures were taken, he alleged.

After heavy downpour, the drain got filled with water. On July 12, Arsh went missing around 3 pm and following hours of searching, his body was found in the drain around 8.30 pm, police said.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem and an investigation is underway, a senior police officer said.

