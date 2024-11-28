Hisar, Nov 28 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday inaugurated a sports complex and girls' hostel at Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha here.

The chief minister also announced a grant of Rs 31 lakh from his discretionary fund for the institution.

While paying homage to Maharaja Agrasen, Saini said this college would continue the mission of humanitarian service initiated by the legendary king of Agroha.

"The sapling planted by (noted industrialist late) OP Jindal has become a large banyan tree today, which is a matter of pride for us. This medical college is significantly contributing to our goal of providing health services to every individual," Saini said.

He said these two new facilities at the medical college would be highly beneficial for students. The sports complex built on an area of four acres, includes three multipurpose halls, a swimming pool, a gym, a yoga room, and a restaurant, built at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

The girls' hostel, constructed at a cost of Rs 5.70 crore on an area of three acres, has 54 rooms, providing improved residential facilities for students.

The Chief Minister said that the Central Government has approved the excavation of the archaeological site at Agroha, creating hope for the unveiling of its ancient heritage.

We will preserve this great heritage along the lines of the Rakhigarhi site, he said.

Saini said the state government has honoured Maharaja Agrasen's teachings by naming Hisar Airport after him. The airport is nearing completion and will soon be inaugurated.

This airport will benefit Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan, and the airport's development will turn the region into an industrial zone corridor, he said.

Saini said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned transforming India into a medical hub, and Haryana is continuously strengthening its medical infrastructure to realise this vision.

A medical college is being set up in every district of Haryana.

Presently, the state has 15 medical colleges, of which nine were established during the BJP government's time, with nine more under construction.

A National Cancer Institute has been opened in Badsha, Jhajjar district, and an AIIMS is being set up in Majra, Rewari district.

Earlier speaking on the occasion, Minister Ranbir Gangwa said that the Haryana Government is excelling in healthcare by following the footsteps of Maharaja Agrasen.

Speaking on the occasion, Independent MLA from Hisar, Savitri Jindal, praised the government's efforts, saying Haryana is progressing steadily under Prime Minister Modi's guidance and Chief Minister Saini's leadership.

