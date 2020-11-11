Chandigarh, Nov 11 (PTI) The Haryana government has directed all deputy commissioners in the state to publish a draft list of collector rates by December 15, a senior official said here on Wednesday.

Final publication of collector rates, the minimum value at which a property can be registered in government records, will be done by March 2021.

Sanjeev Kaushal, Additional Chief Secretary and Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, said guidelines regarding fixing of collector rates in each colony or area in each tehsil have been issued to all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners in the state.

As per the guidelines, a committee would be formed in each tehsil and sub-tehsil to assess collector rates of each colony or area in the tehsil.

The committee would consult experts who know about market rates of property in the areas concerned. It would also conduct surveys and examine registrations done over the past 12 months in every area, and arrive at a logical calculation of collector rates, an official statement said.

"The deputy commissioners may designate a senior officer, such as the additional deputy commissioner, as the district nodal officer. This officer would be responsible for collating the rates assessed by all such tehsil-level committees, and proposing the collector rates of all areas to the deputy commissioners," the statement said.

Subsequent to draft publication of collector rates, a period of 30 days, or till January 15, 2021, would be reserved for receiving objections and complaints.

"A portal to receive objections and complaints would be developed by December 15. After this, 30 days from January 15 to February 15 would be reserved for hearings and deciding the objections received. This would be followed by state-level screening of the draft collector rates for each district," the statement said.

Kaushal said the officers would ensure widespread publicity throughout the process so that the people of the state can give their inputs during the survey phase and the period for receiving objections.

