Chandigarh, Mar 8 (PTI) The Haryana government on Tuesday presented a Rs 1.77-lakh-crore Budget for the financial year 2022-23 against the Rs 1.53-lakh-crore Budget in 2021-22.

While presenting the Budget in the state's Assembly, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar proposed no fresh tax.

The Budget envisioned five developmental forces through the 'Vajra Model' for enhanced economic growth and human development, ease of living for citizens, lifting the poor and disadvantaged from all socioeconomic groups, leveraging productivity through increased adoption of technology accompanied by employment and entrepreneurship.

Among its focus areas are initiatives for women to boost infrastructure, agriculture and overall growth.

"We have laid a special emphasis on increasing capital infrastructure investment to boost demand, which holds a key role in speedy economic revival with a multiplier effect," said Khattar during his two-and-a-half-hour speech while reading out the 68-page Budget document.

He announced the 'Sushma Swaraj Award' for women, named after the late BJP leader, for their significant contribution or achievements in different walks of life in national and international spheres.

Besides, Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced the Haryana Matrushakti Udyamita Scheme to provide support to women for becoming entrepreneurs.

Khattar, who presented his third Budget, said a tree census will be started in 2022-23 in the state to count each and every tree and geo-tag it.

Tablets will be provided to all students from Class 10-12 studying in government schools.

Khattar proposed a Budget of Rs 1,77,255.99 crore for the financial year 2022-23, a rise of 15.6 per cent over the Budget size of Rs 1,53,384 crore in 2021-22.

The Budget outlay comprises 34.4 per cent as capital expenditure at Rs 61,057.36 crore and 65.6 per cent as revenue expenditure at Rs 1,16,198.36 crore.

The debt liability is likely to go up to Rs 2,43,779 crore in the financial year 2022-23, from Rs 2,23,768 crore as of March 2022.

In Budget Estimates (BE) 2022-23, the total revenue receipts are projected to be at Rs 1,06,424.70 crore. They comprise tax revenues of Rs 73,727.50 crore, non-tax revenues of Rs 12,205.86 crore, share of central taxes of Rs 8,925.98 crore and a grant-in-aid of Rs 11,565.86 crore. Besides this, capital receipts are projected to be Rs 5,393.89 crore.

The fiscal deficit is estimated to be 2.99 per cent of GSDP in 2021-22 and for FY 2022-23, it is expected to be within the prescribed limit of 3.5 per cent by the 15th Finance Commission, at 2.98 per cent of GSDP as per BE for 2022-23.

Khattar proposed to further increase the capital expenditure to Rs 61,057.36 crore in FY 2022-23. The government has placed a major thrust on capital expenditure, he said.

Khattar said, "The Sushma Swaraj Award will carry a commendation with an award money of Rs 5 lakh."

"Today is International Women's Day. Today, we celebrate the social, economic, sports, cultural and political achievements of our Matrushakti.

"Late Sushma Swaraj, a daughter of Haryana, was an inspiration to all women in India," he said.

The chief minister said women from families whose annual income is less than Rs 5 lakh based on 'Parivar Pehchan Patra' (family ID) verified data and who wish to become entrepreneurs will be provided access to soft loans by financial institutions.

The loans will be to the extent of Rs 3 lakh, for which an interest subvention of seven per cent will be provided for three years through the Haryana Women Development Corporation, Khattar said.

The government has undertaken prudent fiscal measures to address the economic shock induced by the pandemic, said Khattar.

Khattar proposed to set up three dedicated funds.

The Climate and Sustainable Development Fund will undertake targeted activities, including solid and liquid waste management, controlling water and air pollution. The Research and Innovation Fund will promote scientific activity and scholarship in universities and the Venture Capital Fund will promote entrepreneurship and support youth in establishing start-ups.

In another initiative for women, Khattar said working women in large cities face a problem of safe and affordable housing and the government will establish Working Women Housing on land belonging to the government.

Such housing will be taken up for establishment in Faridabad, Gurugram and Panchkula in 2022-23 through the Sahbhagita scheme.

Three new government women's colleges will be established at Kudal and Chhapar in Bhiwani and Gannnaur in Sonipat.

The state government has set a target of setting up and supporting 10,000 self-help groups (SHGs) in 2022-23.

Allocating Rs 5,988.76 crore to agriculture and allied sectors, an increase of 27.7 per cent over FY 2021-22, Khattar proposed to initiate a new programme on natural farming under the existing scheme for the promotion of sustainable agriculture.

The benefit of minimum support declared by the Centre for maize sown in kharif will be extended for maize grown during the summer season.

A new programme has been proposed for crop diversification into orchards, vegetables and spices, specifically targeting paddy growing areas and other cereal crops.

On the environment, Khattar said the government proposes to identify 'hot spots' prone to air pollution in every district and to make necessary interventions to convert them into 'green spots'.

In addition to the existing 29 continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations in the state, 100 air quality monitoring stations across the state will be installed to monitor the air quality as well as to spread awareness among the public.

A new award will be started in the name of prominent environmentalist of Haryana, late Darshan Lal Jain, for recognising excellence in efforts towards environment conservation and promotion.

