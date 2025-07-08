Chandigarh, Jul 8 (PTI) Haryana's Energy Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday suspended six power discom officials for negligence after a farmer died of electrocution in the fields.

According to an official statement, Vij has taken strict cognisance of the death of the farmer, Rajesh Kumar, due to electrocution in a field in Karnal's Haibatpur village recently.

"He has issued orders to immediately suspend Mohit (Sub Divisional Officer), Sunil (Junior Engineer), Deepak, Ajit, Satyawan, and Vikas (linemen) with immediate effect," it said.

An FIR was filed recently in connection with the incident.

The complainant, Pradeep Kumar, had repeatedly informed these officials about the low-hanging wires in the field, but no action was taken, resulting in the tragic death of Rajesh Kumar, Vij said.

He added that the wires were hanging just five feet above the ground, and the employees did not rectify it in a clear case of gross negligence.

