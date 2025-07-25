Gurugram, Jul 24 (PTI) Nuh Police said that the matter stemming from the hateful online posts against a sweet shop was resolved on Thursday after its owner and a customer resolved the issue amicably.

Ten people were booked after Girraj Prasad, owner of Lala Chandiram Sweets in Anaj Mandi, complained that false propaganda was being run online against his shop on Facebook.

According to police sources, this incident occurred after Prasad refused to accept a payment through UPI from a customer.

Prasad, in his complaint, alleged that on July 21, some people made false accusations on Facebook against his outlet and his Muslim employees.

"Ten to 12 Muslim employees work at my shop. For the last 30 years, milk has been supplied by suppliers from the Muslim community...It is a well-planned conspiracy and an attempt to spoil the brotherhood and incite communal riots," Prasad mentioned in the complaint.

After the FIR, the social activists and local political leaders went to meet DC Vishram Kumar Meena, where Nuh SP Rajesh Kumar was also present.

"The matter was not related to a particular community but only between a shop owner and a customer, and the matter is resolved now", said Meena.

Girraj and his customer both expressed regret over the matter, with the former also agreeing to put a board outside the shop about the payment mode.

