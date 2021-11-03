New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) HCL Technologies on Wednesday said it has launched its Amazon Web Services (AWS) Business Unit (AWS BU) to help enterprises globally accelerate their cloud transformation journey.

This dedicated business unit within HCL will be supported by AWS engineering, solutions and business teams, a statement said.

Also Read | Centre Reduces Excise Duty on Petrol, Diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 on Diwali Eve, Urges State Govts To Bring Down VAT.

"HCL currently holds five AWS competencies, has more than 10,000 professionals trained on AWS and plans to boost this capacity to more than 20,000 specialists in the future," it added.

The new business unit will help businesses modernise their legacy systems and mainframe applications, and reliably adopt cloud technologies that boost efficiency, achieve objectives and meet regulatory compliance, all the while migrating and managing SAP workloads on AWS, the statement said.

Also Read | WhatsApp Introduces Special Diwali Stickers Pack, Here's How To Download & Send.

“HCL is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner capable of providing an end-to-end road map for adopting AWS to best serve our mutual customers, with a firm heritage in modernizing infrastructure, applications and data,” it added.

"With the launch of the HCL AWS Business Unit, HCL will leverage its vertical-first focus on FSI, telco, and energy and utilities plus deep technical expertise on SAP, contact centres, hybrid cloud and mainframe modernisation to transform businesses and consumer behaviour, using technology when they need it the most,” Doug Yeum, Head of WW Channels and Alliances at AWS, said.

Kalyan Kumar, Chief Technology Officer and Head (Ecosystems) at HCL Technologies, said the AWS BU is an important part of the company's larger #HCLCloudSmart strategy in servicing every aspect of cloud delivery to build effective ecosystems that help its customers stay ahead of their competitors.

“Leveraging our extensive relationship with AWS, the AWS BU synergizes the best of what both companies have to offer, driving digital, cultural and customer-centric transformations,” Kumar added.

The unit will help enterprise clients modernise and migrate at scale, sustain cost advantages and focus on experimentation by combining HCL's experience and expertise in building adaptive cloud smart portfolios, and AWS's depth and breadth of services and rapid innovation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)