New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) HCL Technologies (HCLTech) on Tuesday announced the launch of an agentic AI-powered 'Industry Focused Repeatable Solution' (IFRS) geared to arm manufacturers with advanced data insights and analytics capabilities.

The solution - HCLTech Insight - can serve enterprises across industries, including automotive, aerospace and electronics, with interactive dashboards and AI-powered virtual assistants to respond to defects in real time, raising production quality and cost efficiency.

"HCLTech used Google Cloud's Cortex Framework, Manufacturing Data Engine (MDE) platform, Vertex AI and Agentic Framework to build HCLTech Insight - an AI Agent that helps enterprises improve efficiency, productivity and user experiences by identifying product defects and other anomalies," according to a company release.

*Curious Junior by PW enhances online learning with an NEP-aligned curriculum for grades 3-9

'Curious Junior', an initiative of PhysicsWallah, is enhancing live learning experiences for students by offering a skill-specific, NEP-aligned curriculum designed for grades 3 to 9.

The platform provides a structured approach to education, strengthening students' academic foundations while fostering essential life skills, according to a release.

"Online education is more than just convenience; it's about making learning accessible. At Curious Junior, we aim to create an interactive space where students can learn at their own pace. Our dual-teacher model ensures personalized attention, making students feel comfortable asking questions without hesitation," said Supreet Kaur, Academic Head at Curious Junior.

