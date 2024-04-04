New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) HDFC Bank on Thursday said it has sold a 3.03 per cent stake in Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd for Rs 55.46 crore through the secondary market route on NSE.

Incorporated in 1988, Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd is promoted by the Delhi government and Apollo Hospitals.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Net Worth: From His Stock Market Investments to Income Source, Know Everything About Congress Leader’s Wealth.

It operates two hospital facilities -- one based out of New Delhi and another in Noida.

HDFC Bank, in a filing, said 27,81,897 shares of Indraprastha (being 3.03 per cent equity stake) were sold over a period between February 29 and April 4, 2024, (both days inclusive) by the lender.

Also Read | National Maritime Day of India 2024 Date: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Marks the Maiden Journey of India’s First Commercial Vessel.

Post divestment, the shareholding of the bank in Indraprastha Medical Corporation reduced to 2.45 per cent, the filing said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)