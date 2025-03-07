Bahraich (UP), Mar 7 (PTI) A headless body of a woman, aged around 20 years, was found near a canal in a village here on Friday morning, police said.

The woman's identity is yet to be established, police said.

Also Read | What Is EPFO 3.0? From Key Features, Benefits To Launch Date, Know Everything About New EPFO Version That Will Allow PF Withdrawal From ATMs.

The villagers of the Jagannathpur village saw the body on Friday morning and informed the police. They rushed to the spot and took custody of the headless body, Circle Officer of Nanpara Pradyumn Kumar Singh said.

"Prime facie it appears to be a case of murder by beheading and she appears to be around 20 years of age," the CO said.

Also Read | What Is APAAR ID for Students? From How To Register and Download APAAR ID Card to Its Features and Benefits, Here's All You Need To Know.

The body was sent for post-mortem and further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)