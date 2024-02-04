New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Sunday said health camps help detect ailments and aid people as they don't have to go to hospitals to get tests done.

Goel was speaking after taking part in a free health camp organised by a charitable society and a hospital here, according to a statement issued by Delhi Vidhan Sabha.

Doctors of Sant Parmanand Hospital and Maharaja Agrasen Sewa Sansthan attended to people at the health camp.

Organising such camps helps detect ailments. People don't have to go to hospitals to get tests done, Goel said.

