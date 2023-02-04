Gurugram, Feb 4 (PTI) Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey on Saturday inaugurated a conference and exposition here on schemes for promotion of cleaner fuels in the automotive sector.

The event, named 'Towards Panchamrit', is being organised at the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), Manesar.

To drive India towards cleaner mobility, the government is giving a major push to clean fuels. "Towards Panchamrit" event is an effort in this direction to promote adoption of "Panchamrit" or five clean fuels -- Hydrogen, Ethanol, Bio Diesel, Gas and Electric Vehicles.

Pandey said in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcements at COP 26 -- "Panchamrit Ki Saugat", five commitments to achieve the vision of becoming a carbon neutral country by 2070, ministries are taking comprehensive efforts to move towards fulfilling this goal.

The government is also working to achieve self-reliance in the automotive industry, he added.

Minister of State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar highlighted the initiatives taken by the ministry to promote clean and green mobility.

He said these initiatives will give a boost to domestic manufacturing, help in employment generation, reduce dependence on exports and thereby help in achieving the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Heavy Industries Secretary Kamran Rizvi said the ministry through its initiatives like production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme and FAME II is taking action for driving India towards cleaner mobility.

In the last 5 years, the country has adopted EV technology at a very fast pace, he said, and urged the industry to avail the benefits of various schemes.

The exposition has displays from over 84 companies, including component manufacturers, testing equipment makers and vehicle manufacturers.

A dedicated session was also organised where representatives of the automotive industry discussed and shared suggestions with officials for successful implementation of the various schemes.

