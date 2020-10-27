New Delhi, October 27: The country's largest two wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp and US bike maker Harley-Davidson on Tuesday said they have joined hands for the Indian market. As per the distribution agreement, Hero MotoCorp will sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and sell parts and accessories and general merchandise riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and Hero's existing dealership network in India, the companies said in a joint statement. Harley Davidson Had Earlier Announced Exit From Indian Market Due to Low Sales.

Further, according to a licensing agreement, Hero MotoCorp will develop and sell a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand name, the statement added. "These actions are aligned with Harley-Davidson's business overhaul, The Rewire, and the company's announcement in September to change its business model in India," the statement said. 2020 Hyundai i20 Bookings Now Officially Open; India Launch on November 5.

This arrangement is mutually beneficial for both companies and riders in India, as it brings together the iconic Harley-Davidson brand with the strong distribution network and customer service of Hero MotoCorp, it added.

In September, Harley-Davidson had announced discontinuation of sales and manufacturing operations in India, a decade after it started selling its premium bikes in the country.

