New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said it has appointed Reema Jain as the new Chief Information & Digital Officer to lead the technology-driven business transformation.

She will strengthen the company's initiatives such as IT-related infrastructure, strategic planning, aligning digital strategies including the usage of new-age technologies.

Jain will directly report to Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp.

"As we are in the midst of a transformation, this newly created position marks an important milestone in our digital journey. Reema's addition to the team will help us lead the digital acceleration and leverage technology to augment our innovation ecosystem together with our customers and partners," Hero MotoCorp Chief Operating Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer Mike Clarke said in a statement.

A well-known name in the technology industry, Jain most recently served as Chief Digital Officer at Vodafone India.

