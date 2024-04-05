Shimla, Apr 5 (PTI) A three-year-old girl, sleeping on the roadside near the Himachal Pradesh's chief minister's official residence was allegedly run over by a government car on Friday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Gandhi said, Nancy, daughter of migrant labourers, was sleeping on the roadside of a restricted road when she was crushed to death by the government vehicle on Friday afternoon in Oakover.

The driver rushed her to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, the SP said.

Nancy's family, natives of Jharkhand, were working on a construction site near Haryana Circuit House in the vicinity of Oakover, he said.

A case has been registered against the driver and further investigation is underway, he added.

