Shimla, Jul 14 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Committee Project Director Rajeev Kumar on Monday chaired a meeting of the State Oversight Committee to review activities being undertaken in prisons, correctional homes and other closed settings for the April-June period of 2025-26.

Kumar said the state government has directed that testing for HIV, syphilis, tuberculosis, hepatitis and other infections be conducted for every inmate across all jails.

The initiative is aimed at achieving the 95-95-95 targets set by the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) and at strengthening the overall health of prisoners, he said.

The 95-95-95 strategy is a UNAIDS initiative aiming to diagnose 95 per cent of people living with HIV, ensure 95 per cent of those diagnosed are on antiretroviral therapy (ART), and achieve viral suppression in 95 per cent of those on ART by 2030. In India, the National AIDS Control Organization (NACO) is actively working towards achieving these targets.

Kumar also stressed on the need for strong coordination between prison authorities and health services to ensure timely care for infected inmates and to further improve healthcare delivery in correctional facilities.

