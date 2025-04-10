Shimla, April 10 (PTI) The media in-charge of Himachal Pradesh BJP, Karan Nanda, on Thursday said the party today rules the hearts of more than 70 per cent of Indians, but the journey from two Lok Sabha seats in 1984 to 303 seats in 2019 was full of struggle.

Addressing a membership drive of the party in Solan, Nanda claimed the BJP introduced a principled ideology in Indian politics, which changed decades of "spineless" politics with its "unshakable" principles, a party statement said.

Accusing the Congress of playing politics with the Constitution, Nanda said that in 1980, the first BJP president Atal Bihari Vajpayee during his debut speech had said that "we will hold the Constitution on one hand and secularism on the other".

From "Antyodaya" to the construction of Ram Temple (in Ayodhya), abolition of Article 370, end of triple talaq and bringing the Waqf (Amendment) Act, the BJP is working for the betterment of all sections of society, especially the downtrodden, poor and the neglected, by following the philosophy of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas", Nanda said.

"It is due to the vision of the BJP that India today is leading the world -- from technology to infrastructure and climate actions to renewable energy -- and the people of the country have immense faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he claimed.

"At present, the BJP has its chief ministers in 13 states while the party is in power with its allies in seven states. The party has 13.30 crore primary members nationwide, with Himachal Pradesh accounting for 18 lakh members," Nanda said.

The BJP leader added that the party has set a target of setting up 768 party offices in the country, of which 563 have already been established while 96 are in the completion stage.

"Six party offices have been built in Himachal Pradesh," he said.

