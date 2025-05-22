Shimla, May 22 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare J P Nadda in New Delhi on Thursday and sought the Centre's support for strengthening health infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh.

The chief minister apprised the Union minister about the state's requirements in implementing schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and the National Health Mission and said that there was a need for strengthening health facilities across the state, according to an official statement.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 22, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

He specifically requested establishing a dedicated cancer care centre in the state and introducing advanced medical technologies and modern equipment in government hospitals to ensure better patient healthcare.

Sukhu also urged for relaxation in eligibility criteria for various central schemes and sought early release of pending funds.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 22, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Nadda assured Sukhu that Himachal Pradesh's interests would be safeguarded and that the Centre would extend necessary cooperation.

Earlier, the CM also met Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil and advocated for the protection of the rights of the state in the Kishau Hydro Electric Project and emphasised the need for a favourable funding pattern.

During the meeting, Sukhu also raised issues concerning the Renuka Dam project. Both Renuka and Kishau are in Himachal's Sirmaur district.

He called for due consideration of the Local Area Development Fund and the free power component and pointed out that while hydro projects are essential for national development, the environmental and social impacts must also be addressed.

Besides this, the statement added that Himachal CM requested the early release of the pending amount under the Jal Jeevan Mission for the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)