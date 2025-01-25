Shimla, Jan 25 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday inaugurated the Bir Paragliding Centre-cum-Hotel complex in Kangra district.

The complex is constructed at a cost of Rs 9 crore by HP Tourism Development board under Swadesh Darshan Scheme of Tourism Department to promote adventure tourism in the state.

Situated in the heart of Bir, the building consists of office rooms, lecture halls, conference rooms, dormitories, single bed rooms, dining hall and modern kitchen and the facility can accommodate tourist and trainees at the same time, a statement issued here said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhu said that adventure sports and tourism have become increasingly popular, offering a unique blend of excitement, challenge, and cultural immersion.

He said that the Bir Paragliding Centre-cum-hotel complex will be jointly run by Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation and ABV Institute of Mountaineering & Allied Sports, Manali. Some part of the building will be kept by the mountaineering institute to run paragliding courses and the rest of the complex will have hotel facilities for tourists and locals visiting Bir.

The CM said the complex has vast potential to earn revenue for the state as it is going to be one of its kinds in India. It will not only host tourists visiting Kangra district but will also provide training to individuals opting to learn paragliding and flying.

He said Bir-Billing, being popular among youngsters, has become the fastest growing travel destination, which remains fully occupied by travellers and adventure enthusiasts throughout the year.

The complex will offer various courses of Paragliding from basic, intermediate to advance courses, as per international standards. For optimum utilisation of this facility, alongside training activities a full scale hotel will be operationalised by Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation.

