Shimla, Dec 11 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday launched six schemes and distributed financial assistance to beneficiaries to mark two years of his government in Himachal Pradesh.

At an event in Bilaspur, he launched a scheme to purchase organic compost and vermin-compost at Rs 300 per quintal and payments of Rs 1 lakh were distributed to 100 farmers via direct benefit transfer.

He also handed over keys to 16 electric taxi owners under the Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Start-up Scheme 2023.

Beneficiaries received a 50 per cent subsidy for purchasing the e-taxis with the vehicles leased to government offices for five years, he said.

The state government aims to provide around 150 permits to e-taxi owners in the first phase, Sukhu said.

The CM also rolled out Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana by disbursing Rs 1.38 crore to the eligible 5,145 beneficiaries and also provided them eligibility certificates.

The scheme aims to cover 23,000 children's education and well-being of the widows, destitute or divorced women and disabled parents, offering them financial assistance for their higher education and well-being.

Sukhu also launched Rs 1,292-crore Himachal Pradesh Subtropical Horticulture, Irrigation and Value Addition Project (HP Shiva) to expand horticulture development across seven districts.

The initiative would cover 6,000 hectares, promoting the cultivation of fruits like oranges, guavas, litchi and plums, benefiting over 15,000 farming families directly.

Five mobile Ayush healthcare units to serve remote tribal regions, including Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba and Shillai block of Sirmaur district were also flagged off on the occasion.

The chief minister also extended financial aid amounting to Rs 1.90 crore under the Mukhyamantri Sukh-Ashray Yojana (MMSAY) to 197 beneficiaries in Bilaspur district.

Sukhu also introduced "Him Bhog Atta" to promote natural farming, a statement issued here said.

