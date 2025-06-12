Shimla, Jun 12 (PTI) Estimates of apple boxes will not be released this year as such a move could adversely impact market dynamics and lead to financial losses for orchardists, Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi said on Thursday.

The minister held a meeting with stakeholders to review preparedness for the upcoming apple season, and announced that starting next year, the estimation of apple boxes would be conducted using a scientific methodology to ensure accuracy, safeguarding the interests of horticulturists.

Detailed discussions were held on various challenges faced during the apple season, and potential solutions were deliberated at length during the meeting, an official statement said.

It was also decided to constitute two sub-committees. One will focus on the strict implementation of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act, 2005, while the second will look into the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe apple related cases, enhancement of productivity, development of nurseries, promotion of advanced research, and resolution of stakeholder concerns.

Apple farming is a Rs 4,500-crore economy in Himachal Pradesh and the apple season starts in late June or early July.

During Thursday's meeting, a consensus was also reached on encouraging the establishment of small Controlled Atmosphere (CA) stores at the village level instead of constructing large storage facilities.

These decentralised units are expected to not only improve storage capabilities but also create local employment opportunities. The installation of automatic grading and sorting machines will help improve the global competitiveness of Himachal apples, the statement said.

The minister also directed officials to ensure that apple traders prominently display their licences outside market yards. Strict action, including challans, will be taken against violators, he added.

He further ordered that apples be weighed only in standard universal cartons. If any carton exceeds the 22-kg limit, the produce will be confiscated, and appropriate penalties imposed.

He also suggested the formation of cooperative societies by apple growers on the lines of European models to strengthen collective bargaining and market presence.

To ensure smooth transportation during the peak season, the minister emphasised the need to devise an efficient Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for traffic management.

Representatives of horticulture organisations raised concerns over reduced import duty on apples, stating it would negatively impact domestic growers. They urged the state government to take up the issue with the Centre.

