Mumbai is expected to have clear skies tomorrow, with temperatures ranging between 26.82°C and 30.92°C. Delhi will experience hazy conditions with poor air quality, while Chennai will see hazy sunshine with a high of 34°C. Bengaluru is set for a pleasant day with partly sunny skies and temperatures peaking at 31°C. Hyderabad will remain sunny with a high of 33°C, whereas Kolkata will have hazy sunshine with temperatures reaching 31°C. Meanwhile, Shimla is likely to witness cloudy skies with a couple of afternoon showers, with temperatures ranging from 9°C to 17°C.

