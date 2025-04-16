Shimla, Apr 16 (PTI) Parts of Himachal Pradesh are likely to witness hailstorms, heavy snow and rains as the Met office issued an 'orange' warning on Wednesday amid forecasts of a wet spell in Himachal from April 18 to 22.

The weather department also predicted thunderstorms and lightning in certain areas on April 18 and 19 and issued a 'yellow' alert.

Also Read | Ladli Behna Yojana 23rd Kist Released: Madhya Pradesh CM Dr Mohan Yadav Releases April 2025 Instalment, Know Steps To Check Payment Status at cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in.

Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan, Sirmaur and Kinnaur districts may experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 40 to 50 kmph, while Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi Shimla and Lahaul and Spiti districts may receive heavy rains and thunderstorms accompanied by hail and stormy winds on April 18 and 19.

Light to moderate rains are likely at many places on April 20 and at few places on April 21 and 22 due to fresh Western Disturbance, as a cyclonic circulation lies over the region, it added.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 16: Charlie Chaplin, Selena, Lara Dutta and Akon - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 16.

Meanwhile, cloudy weather prevailed in the state capital Shimla and other mid and higher hills on Wednesday, while maximum temperatures rose marginally in lower hills. Una was the hottest in the state, with a high of 38 degrees Celsius, followed by Bilaspur at 33.9 degrees and Kangra at 33 degrees.

The minimum temperatures also fluctuated marginally, and Kusumseri was the coldest in the state, with a low of 4.1 degrees Celsius, while Paonta Sahib recorded the minimum at 23 degrees.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)