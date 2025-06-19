Shimla, Jun 19 (PTI) Two professors from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) have been granted a design patent for their innovation titled 'High Speed Homogenizer for Preparation of Nanofluid Suspension', a spokesperson of the varsity said here on Thursday.

The patent has been granted to Associate Professor in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics at HPU, Dr Pushap Lata Sharma, and Assistant Professor in the Department of Evening Studies, Dr Ajit Kumar.

This patented device is designed to efficiently prepare stable nanofluid suspensions, which are used in advanced thermal systems. Nanofluids -- engineered fluids with nanoparticles -- are widely used in heat transfer systems, electronic cooling, medical applications, and the pharmaceutical industry due to their enhanced thermal conductivity.

The high-speed homogenizer ensures better dispersion of nanoparticles, improving the stability and performance of nanofluids in real-world applications, thereby contributing to energy efficiency and technological advancement, the spokesperson said in a statement.

Meanwhile, another Assistant Professor in the Department of Evening Studies, Dr Vipan Kumar Bhulal, has successfully registered the copyright for his work titled 'Human Social Responsibility: An approach towards society' with the Copyright Office, Government of India.

This work introduces a unique and visionary concept that provides practical and philosophical guidelines for individuals to live, work, and interact more responsibly in society. Human Social Responsibility (HSR) emphasizes the importance of cultivating values and practices that align with ethical living, social harmony, and environmental consciousness.

Dr Bhulal's work aligns with several aspects of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), making it globally relevant and future-focused. He believes that true human development begins when individuals recognize their responsibilities toward their families, communities, and the environment.

"This concept not only benefits society but also contributes meaningfully to the health of our environment. It teaches us how to truly be human, and treat others ?and nature ?accordingly," Bhulal said.

Hailing the Bhulal's achievement, Head of Department of Evening Studies, Professor Meenakshi F Paul, said, "This is not just an academic success but a beacon for the future's message of responsible coexistence and sustainable development."

The Vice Chancellor of HPU, Prof. Mahavir Singh, and Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Rajinder Verma congratulated all the teachers on remarkable achievement and encouraged them to strive for more such patents, innovative projects and copyright registration, which will bring pride and recognition to the university.

This recognition marks a proud moment for the academic community and highlights the university's growing spirit of innovation, research, and interdisciplinary collaboration, the statement said.

