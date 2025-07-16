Lucknow, Jul 16 (PTI) Hinduja Group expressed keen interest in investing across key sectors like EVs, energy and banking in Uttar Pradesh at a high-level investment review meeting on Wednesday at the Invest UP office here.

The meeting with senior representatives from the Hinduja Group was chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, an official statement issued here said.

Also Read | What Is Chakshu? How To Report Fraud Communication? All You Need To Know As Govt Launches New Tool To Fight Online Scam Calls, Fraud SMS and WhatsApp Messages.

Discussions focused on exploring strategic partnerships and investment opportunities in electric vehicles, EV charging infrastructure, media, renewable energy, insurance, and financial services.

The Hinduja Group delegation was led by SK Chaddha, senior advisor, along with Ravi Chawla, MD and CEO of Gulf Oil and Vynsley Fernandes, MD & CEO of HGS Limited, it said.

Also Read | PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 20th Installment Date: Eligible Farmers To Receive INR 2000 in Their Bank Accounts on This Day; Check Eligibility, e-KYC and Beneficiary Status To Avoid Delays.

Various Hinduja Group companies, including IndusInd Bank, IndusInd Insurance, Gulf Oil, Hinduja Renewables, NXTDIGITAL, and Ashok Leyland, made detailed presentations to the Chief Secretary and senior government officials.

Ashok Leyland highlighted the rapid completion, within 18 months, of its electric bus manufacturing facility in Lucknow.

Commercial production at the facility is expected to begin within the next two months. The company also requested additional land to support expansion plans for future growth, it said.

Gulf Oil, one of the world's largest independent downstream lubricant companies operating in over 100 countries, showcased its business profile and future-ready EV lubricant offerings.

The company also presented its capabilities in EV charging infrastructure, offering end-to-end solutions, including AC/DC chargers and proprietary software for vehicles ranging from two-wheelers to electric buses, the statement said.

Gulf Oil proposed support in establishing a robust EV charging network across the state, it said.

IndusInd Bank showcased its growing footprint in the state, now operating in 57 districts with 186 branches and 230 ATMs, reflecting a commitment to financial inclusion and accessible banking services across the state.

NXTDIGITAL, another key Hinduja Group entity, presented its potential to bridge the digital divide in the state.

Additionally, the statement said the Hinduja Group expressed strong interest in contributing to the state's vision of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)