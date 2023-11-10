New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) State-run Hindustan Copper on Friday reported over two-fold jump in net profit at Rs 60.70 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 25.87 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated income of the company during the July-September period increased to Rs 392.55 crore, over Rs 234 crore in the year-ago period, Hindustan Copper Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

In a statement, the company said the sales volume in the September quarter was higher by 49 per cent compared to the corresponding period of last year.

On the production front, the growth momentum has been maintained.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2023, mine production in terms of copper ore has increased by around 13 per cent compared to the corresponding period of last year.

