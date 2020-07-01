New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) IT firm Hitachi Vantara on Wednesday said it has appointed former Cognizant executive Gajen Kandiah as its chief executive officer, effective July 13, 2020.

Toshiaki Tokunaga, currently CEO and chairman of the Board of Hitachi Vantara, will transition responsibilities to Kandiah through October 1, 2020, after which Tokunaga will remain as chairman, a statement said.

Kandiah spent 15 years with Cognizant, and had co-founded NerveWire, Inc, a venture capital-backed management consulting and systems integration firm, which was later acquired by Wipro.

* * * * * Unicorn India Ventures invests $650,000 in blockchain startup ChitMonks *

Mumbai-based early stage venture capital Fund house Unicorn India Ventures (UIV) on Wednesday said it has invested USD 650,000 (about Rs 4.9 crore) in a pre-series A funding round in Hyderabad-based ChitMonks.

Fintech startup ChitMonks has developed a blockchain-based product empowering the state government regulators to administer chit fund operations across the state on a private blockchain network, a statement said.

The funds raised will be used for product development, market expansion, strategic hiring and further investment in scaling up the current business, it said.

