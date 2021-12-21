Mangaluru, Dec 21 (PTI) Activists of the Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV) staged a protest near the clock tower here on Tuesday demanding an end to the quarrying activities in the vicinity of the Karinjeshwara Temple at Karinja in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

Also Read | Gujarat Govt Cancels Recruitment Exam of Head Clerks Due to Paper Leak; Re-Test in March 2022.

The protestors demanded permanent ban on quarrying and mining activities in the surroundings of the temple to protect the sanctity of the place of worship.

Also Read | Philadelphia Woman Reportedly Gives Birth in Tesla's Front Seat While on Autopilot.

The leaders of the protest pointed out that compound wall of the temple has collapsed due to stone quarrying and the front portion of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple has developed cracks. The use of explosives is threatening the existence of the temple, they said.

Rajashekarananda Swamiji of Vajradehi mutt, who addressed the protesters, wanted the government to urgently respond to the demand of the devotees of the temple. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sharan Pumpwell also took part in the protest.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)