Chennai, Mar 16 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Wednesday gave the green signal for holding the indirect election to Kadayampatti town panchayat in Salem district, as scheduled for March 26.

The election process shall be videographed with adequate police protection, the first bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy said, while closing the petition in respect of Kadayampatti alone, today.

As regards the other three town panchayats for Vanavasi, Nagavalli and Belur, the bench directed the SEC to produce the video clippings of the election conducted on March 4 and submit the reasons for the ruckus, allegedly created by DMK councillors, on that day. The case is adjourned till March 28.

The bench was passing further interim orders on a batch of writ petitions/PILs from the elected councillors, mostly belonging to the AIADMK, besides independents, alleging various irregularities committed by the members belonging to the ruling DMK with the connivance of the election and police officials concerned.

Earlier, the counsel for Tamil Nadu State Election Commission told the bench that the Returning Officer of Aduthurai town panchayat in Thanjavur district was suspended from service for failing to take stern action against those who created ruckus on the day of election to the post of chairman and vice-chairman. The indirect election to the panchayat has now been advanced to March 23, he added.

The bench directed the SEC to conduct the indirect election under the supervision of an independent officer. It also directed the district SP to provide police protection to the event. The matter stands adjourned till March 25.

