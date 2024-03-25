Jaipur, Mar 25 (PTI) The festival of Holi was celebrated with great enthusiasm across Rajasthan on Monday, with everyone joining in the revelry and coming out in the streets to painting each other with colours.

Its gaiety was no less in temples, at least one of which, Jaipur's famous Govind Devji temple, witnessed people throwing gulal in air.

Also Read | Shaheed Diwas 2024 Date in India: Know History and Significance of the Day That Commemorates Death Anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru.

Foreign guests who are staying in Rajasthan also enjoyed the 'Rangotsav' and several of them were seen playing with colours in the walled city of Jaipur.

More than 5,000 policemen have been deployed to maintain law and order and check hooliganism on Holi in the state capital.

Also Read | Bihar Diwas: From Maithili to Angika, 5 Different Languages Commonly Spoken in Bihar State.

Chief Minister Bhajnalal Sharma played Holi with the people on the Officers' Training School campus.

Foreign tourists in Pushkar also enjoyed Holi. Tourists were seen dancing in groups and applying colours on each other.

In Bharatpur, minister Jawahar Singh played Holi with people and danced to music with his supporters.

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria met people in Udaipur and exchanged Holi greetings.

Police said that no untoward incident was reported in the state and the festival was being played peacefully.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)