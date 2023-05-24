New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Honda Cars India on Wednesday said it will hike prices of its sedans City and Amaze by up to 1 per cent from June in order to offset the impact of increased cost pressures.

Also Read | New Parliament Building Inauguration: Parliament Not PM Narendra Modi's Own House To Inaugurate, Will Boycott Ceremony, Says TMC MP Mahua Moitra.

"While our endeavour is to partially offset the increase, it has become imperative to pass on some of the impact. We have planned to increase prices for City and Amaze up to 1 per cent from June which shall vary across variants," Honda Cars India Vice President (Sales and Marketing) Kunal Behl said in a statement.

Also Read | Job Market Experienced Salary Growth Dip in FY2023 to 9% Led by Agri, Agro Chem, Auto, BFSI Sectors, Says Report.

The Amaze is currently priced between Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 9.6 lakh while the City range including strong hybrid trims are tagged between Rs 11.55 lakh and Rs 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The price increase activity would not have any impact on the strong hybrid trims of the mid-sized sedan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)