Bilaspur (HP), May 19 (PTI) Jewellery and goods worth lakhs were stolen from a temple at a village in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, police said on Monday.

The theft was carried out in Jalpa Mata temple in Sangeerthi village near AIIMS Bilaspur on Sunday night, they said.

Police said on Monday morning when the priest reached the temple, the locks were found broken.

The thieves stole the gold earring, silver umbrella, gold eyes, silver crown, tika, gold necklace present on the idol. Additionally, they also stole the donation box and the computer keeping the CCTV footage, a police officer said.

A case of theft has been registered and the Sadar police station is investigating the matter, Additional Superintendent of Police Shiv Chaudhary said.

Jalpa Mata is the Kulja Maa of thousands of people of the district. Hundreds of devotees visit the temple daily to pay obeisance. There are also houses of people around the temple, but no one got any inkling about the incident.

