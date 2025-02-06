Shimla, Feb 6 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh's Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services on Thursday organised a four-day exhibition of products made by inmates lodged in various jails across the state at the historic Gaiety Theatre in Shimla.

The exhibition will continue till February 9.

Various products including handicrafts, furniture items and bakery products were showcased at the exhibition which drew the attention of locals and tourists

Handloom items like shawls, stoles, mufflers, and other textiles displayed at the exhibition are also available for sale.

The exhibition was formally inaugurated by Sanjeev Ranjan Ojha, Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Himachal Pradesh.

While talking to reporters, the DG said that the main aim of this initiative is to promote citizen engagement and demonstrate to tourists how vocational training and corrective programs in prisons can bring positive changes in the imates.

He praised the quality and variety of the prison products and encouraged the locals and tourists to visit the exhibition and purchase their goods in order to help them with their rehabilitation and livelihood.

Ojha said the exhibition is part of the continuous efforts by the Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services to provide effective rehabilitation opportunities to prisoners.

"With this, the inmates can not only learn new skills but can also contribute significantly to the society as well as their families once they complete their term, he said.

