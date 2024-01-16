Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) The Hotel And Restaurant Association (Western India) HRAWI, on Tuesday said it has inked an agreement with Ingram Micro India to help its members with advancements in technology and business practices.

"The collaboration with Ingram Micro is a testament to our commitment to harnessing new-age tech solutions and expertise for the betterment of our members in the hospitality industry.

Also Read | Flight Delayed or Cancelled Due to Fog? Know About Rights and How to Get Full Refund.

"By joining forces, we aim to co-create and lead technology seminars that will empower our members with the latest global advancements in the sector," HRAWI president Pradeep Shetty said in a statement.

The partnership is not just about technology, it's about shaping the future of the hospitality sector through innovation, sustainability and enhanced business practices, Shetty said.

Also Read | Army Day (India) 2024 Date, History and Significance: Know About the Day When KM Cariappa Became the First Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Army.

Ingram Micro, with its range of speciality solutions, cloud services, mobility solutions and IT Asset Disposal capabilities, is expected to contribute significantly to the digital transformation of the hospitality industry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)