Shimla, Jun 28 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) will soon fill up 600 vacant posts of drivers, said Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.

Chairing the 156th meeting of the Board of Directors of HRTC here, Agnihotri, who also holds the portfolio of the Transport Ministry, said that "the corporation would soon fill up the 600 vacant posts of drivers".

He announced that the recruitment process for 350 bus drivers, which was stalled, would be resumed soon. The 600 posts to be filled include these 350 posts of drivers.

In a statement issued here, he said that the HRTC was committed to providing better services to the people of Himachal Pradesh and had been working tirelessly to ensure that people in remote areas also had access to transportation facilities.

He also revealed that the HRTC had decided to purchase 250 new diesel buses and 50 tempo travellers to replace old buses in its fleet, which would cost around Rs 105 crore.

The corporation would also induct 24 new super luxury buses and 50 tempo travellers into its fleet this year. Additionally, the corporation will purchase electric buses worth around Rs 25 crore, the statement said.

Agnihotri said the corporation had also decided to encourage cashless transactions by providing incentives to conductors who promote digital payments.

The meeting also discussed the formation of a resource mobilisation committee to identify the reasons for the corporation's losses and suggest ways to improve its financial condition.

The annual revenue and government grant (free travel and running buses on non-economical routes) of HRTC is Rs 1,600 crore against the expenditure of Rs 1,840 crores, officials said.

It was also discussed that the pending medical reimbursement bills amounting to Rs 55.36 lakh to the employees of the corporation would be paid soon. The corporation has also decided to conduct annual medical check-ups of all its employees to ensure their better health.

