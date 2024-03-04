Chandigarh, Mar 4 (PTI) The Haryana government has decided to receive the claims from the farmers of crop damage during last week's rain and hailstorm through 'Kshatipurti portal' to ensure timely assistance.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that the state government has decided to receive the claims of damage to the crops from the farmers through this portal.

The Kshatipurti portal has been officially opened for farmers across all districts to submit their reports detailing the extent of damage to their crops, Khattar said in an official statement.

The farmers can upload their claims before March 15, he said.

Heavy rain accompanied by hailstorm and strong winds last week had flattened and damaged the unripe wheat, barley, gram, mustard and other crops in many parts of the state.

Opposition Congress and Indian National Lok Dal have urged the government to immediately hold 'special girdawari' to assess the damage and compensate the farmers for crop damage.

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala demanded from the government that they should immediately issue orders for the 'girdawari' and after getting it done within 10 days, compensation at the rate of Rs 30,000 per acre should be given on the completely destroyed crop within 30 days.

For 50 percent damage, the farmers should be given at Rs 20,000 per acre.

He said although the compensation will not cover the farmer's losses but will help them get life back on track in these difficult times.

INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala while demanding immediate 'girdawari' to assess crop damage demanded a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre for completely destroyed crops.

