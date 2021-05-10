New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Sanitaryware and packaging products maker HSIL Ltd on Monday reported several-fold jumps in its net profit to Rs 33.02 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3.38 crore in the January-March period a year ago, HSIL Ltd said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations during January-March 2021 rose 37.35 per cent to Rs 633.21 crore, compared with Rs 461.03 crore in the year-ago period.

HSIL's total expenses stood at Rs 581.53 crore, up 26.27 per cent as against Rs 460.55 crore in the fourth quarter of 2019-20.

For the fiscal year 2020-21, HSIL's net profit was up 81.87 per cent to Rs 88.06 crore. It was Rs 48.42 crore in the previous year.

Its revenue from operations in the financial year 2020-21 was marginally down to Rs 1,852.59 crore. It was Rs 1,859.07 crore in 2019-20.

HSIL Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Sandip Somany said, "During the year, we focused on our costs and efficiencies to deliver a robust performance on a quarter-on-quarter basis. The improvement in margins over the last year clearly demonstrates our abilities to work and deliver under uncertain times."

Shares of HSIL Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 172.95 on the BSE, down 1.28 per cent from the previous close. HRS hrs

