Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) Shares of FMCG major HUL declined more than 3 per cent in the morning trade on Saturday, a day after the company reported its December quarter earnings.

On Friday, the company reported an 1.08 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,508 crore in the third quarter ended December 2023.

Also Read | Netizens Celebrate Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Preparations in Ayodhya! Check Out Posts, Pics & Videos Online Capturing the Excitement Leading Up to the Event.

Its revenue from sales of products was slightly down at Rs 15,259 crore in the December quarter. The company's HUL's total expenses in the given period was marginally higher at Rs 12,305 crore.

HUL shares were trading at Rs 2,482.50 apiece on the BSE, down 3.20 per cent over its previous close.

Also Read | Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station Facts: Know All About New Ayodhya Railway Station That Has Airport-Like Amenities and More.

Similar movement was seen on the NSE as well, where the stock opened at Rs 2,519.95, then fell to Rs 2,482.10 apiece in early deals, down 3.24 per cent.

The company's shares declined even as the broader market was trading in the positive territory with gains of 0.17 per cent.

HUL's consolidated total income went up marginally by 0.47 per cent to Rs 15,781 crore in the quarter under review.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)